Northwest Texas Healthcare System receives additional vaccine doses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information from the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, the hospital has received 975 vaccines.

These doses, according to the hospital, come in addition to the ones sent to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center earlier this week.