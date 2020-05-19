North Carolina Restaurant Opens, Defying Coronavirus Orders

The owner, who is also the Lincoln County Commission Chair, says he has no plans to close after receiving a citation.

(WCNC) Tables were full at Mitchem’s Kitchen in Vale, North Carolina Monday night.

In a defiance of the governor’s executive order stating North Carolina restaurants can be take-out or delivery only, owner and Lincoln County commission chair Carrol Mitchem opened for full service.

“I felt like it was time for someone to take a stand,” Mitchem said.

A sign posted on the restaurant’s front door asked people with symptoms to refrain from coming inside. There was hand sanitizer on display, and an employee behind the front counter was asking some of the people waiting for tables to queue outside. Tables also appeared to be spaced apart several feet.

However, wait staff were not wearing masks nor gloves.

People coming for dinner service said they felt safe.

“It’s time to get on with our life. It’s the point where it’s do or die,” said Rena Halk.

