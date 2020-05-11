New study finds link between Vitamin D and coronavirus mortality rates

(FOX NEWS) — A new study suggests a possible link between vitamin d and the deadly coronavirus.
Northwestern University analyzed data from hospitals and clinics across ten countries with high mortality rates like France and the US.
Scientists found countries that reported higher mortality rates, like Italy, also recorded lower levels of vitamin d.
Conversely, countries with lower mortality rates had higher levels of vitamin d.
The research also linking vitamin d to suppressing a hyperinflammatory condition which may damage the lungs and lead to death.
Researchers say they still need to conduct more tests and warn against hoarding vitamin d as a preventive.
