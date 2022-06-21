SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday that children ages six months through four years old are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, after recent updates from the United States Food and Drug Administration as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health, the pre-ordered doses of the two-dose Moderna series, as well as the three-dose Pfizer series, began arriving to various clinics throughout the state on Monday.

“After holding our collective breath for more than two years, we are thrilled to reach the milestone of vaccine eligibility for the littlest members of our families! As I’ve often said, vaccinating everyone provides the best defense against serious outcomes related to COVID-19.” DOH Acting Cabinet Secretary David R. Scrase said in the release. “I am enormously relieved to offer my grandchildren this critical tool, and no doubt join so many others in celebrating this long-awaited day.”

Officials expect that around 5,000 to 7,500 doses are expected to arrive in New Mexico by June 27, “with a steady flow to follow, ensuring a sufficient quantity for all who are eligible,” the release said.

“In addition to protecting those in child care and pre-K settings, vaccines for children under age five will also benefit working parents, employers, and child care providers by lessening disruptions caused by classrooms that are forced to shut down due to close contacts,” Early Childhood Education & Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in the release.

According to the release, appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are available at VaccineNM.org. Officials said that there are more than 2,200 appointments available through the website. Vaccines continue to be free and no identification is required to be vaccinated.