New Mexico meets COVID-19 vaccination milestone

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that 75% of New Mexico residents 18 years and older have completed their initial COVID-19 vaccination series.

According to the release, this means that these individuals either received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“Three-quarters of New Mexico adults have now completed their initial vaccination series. This is a massive milestone for our state, and I want to thank every New Mexican for getting your shots and protecting your community,” Laura Parajon, the deputy secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, said in the release.

New Mexico residents continue to be able to register and self-schedule their vaccinations on the Department of Health’s website. Individuals who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, as well as those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, are also able to receive a COVID-19 test provided by the Department of Health.