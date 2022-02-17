SANTA FE, N.M.(KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she is lifting the mask mandate, for most indoor places, effective immediately, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

According to the news release, the indoor mask mandate will remain in effect for congregate settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and detention facilities. The decision for masking in schools will be left up to governing school bodies, which can choose to keep or suspend masking requirements.

“I want to express my gratitude to every New Mexican who has steadfastly worn a mask, gotten vaccinated, and done everything in their power to protect their neighbors, as well as the heroic health care and frontline workers who have courageously supported our communities during this uncertain time,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Given the continued drop in hospitalizations and the lessening of the burden on our hospitals, it’s time to end the mask mandate. With vaccines, boosters and effective treatment options widely available, we have the tools we need to protect ourselves and keep our fellow New Mexicans safe.”

The news release states that hospitalization in New Mexico dropped by 37% since the end of January and the states Crisis Standards of Care declaration will expire March 11 due to that drop in hospitalization. Over 85% of New Mexicans are vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose.