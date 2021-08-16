New Mexico issues guidance for a 3rd COVID-19 shot for some immunocompromised populations

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced guidance for a third COVID-19 booster shot for New Mexicans with weaker immune systems.

The DOH said immunocompromised patients can now schedule their third dose with their medical team, their Primary Care Specialist, or pharmacy provider.

The state said COVID-19 vaccine providers can start providing the third dose to eligible patients immediately. Those patients include:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The DOH said the FDA and CDC approval of a third dose only applies to Moderna or Pfizer.

The third dose is not eligible for the $100 August incentive said the DOH.

On August 12, the federal Food and Drug Administration modified the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for the two currently authorized mRNA vaccines, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna, to allow for administration of an additional dose (i.e., a third dose) of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after an initial 2-dose primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series for certain immunocompromised people (i.e., people who have undergone solid organ transplantation or have been diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise).