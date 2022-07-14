SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), the department’s Acting Cabinet Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D. will host a press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST to give an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NMDOH said that the event is expected to last 45 minutes and include a presentation. While submitted questions from the press will be addressed first, officials will also field questions from the press after the presentation.

The event will be streamed live on the NMDOH Facebook page, according to the department, and will also be streamed with a Spanish language interpreter on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Youtube page.

This update comes as, according to the World Health Organization, the number of reported new cases of COVID-19 worldwide rose for the fifth week in a row. As of June 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also announced that nearly 70% of the US population was in a location with a raised COVID-19 Community Level, and once again advised ongoing caution and preventative measures.

