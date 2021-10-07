New Mexico extends emergency SNAP benefits after previous increase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Following a previous announcement of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits being set to increase on Oct. 1, the State of New Mexico also announced an extension of emergency SNAP benefits through the month. Those getting the benefits were promised the maximum amount for their household size and were told to expect to receive the extra amount on Oct. 10.

“The additional food benefits ensure New Mexicans in need can put food on the table and keep their families fed,” said Angela Medrano, Human Services Department deputy secretary. “The extra money makes a difference in many lives.”

According to the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD), emergency assistance would increase a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum amount. Those receiving benefits through SNAP were told in the announcement that no action was necessary to get the additional help.

“The emergency food stamps allotment have been very helpful to me and my son. I am on Social Security and normally do not get the maximum amount that could be given for two people. My amount usually lasts a little over two weeks, after that I start running out of regular purchases,” said Jennifer Billings, a SNAP customer in Las Cruces. “My son loves fresh fruits and vegetables and I normally cannot keep a lot of them on hand as they are expensive. The emergency allotment has made it so I do not run out of the regular items we use all the time and I can keep more fresh fruits and vegetables in the house, and not have to worry about what to do if I run out of things we need.”

Since March 2020, according to the HSD, SNAP households that were not already getting the maximum benefit for their household size saw an increase, intended to help reduce food security through the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those looking to apply for SNAP benefits can do so here, or can call 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit, according to the State’s announcement.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022 Household Size Maximum SNAP Monthly Allotment 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 + Each Additional Person +$188 SNAP benefits, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department

The Human Services Department reported providing services and benefits to 1,112,495 New Mexicans through several programs including the Medicaid Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, SNAP, Child Support Program, and several Behavioral Health Services.