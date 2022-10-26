SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health are encouraging New Mexico residents to download the state’s Notify mobile application to report positive COVID-19 home tests.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health, the mobile application can notify individuals if they have likely been exposed to COVID-19, using Bluetooth technology to communicate with other phones that have activated the app.

If a user verifies a COVID-19 infection, the release said that all users of the mobile application who have been in contact with that infected person within a two-week period will receive a notification of possible exposure, directing them to the next steps to prevent additional spread of COVID-19.

“DOH does strongly encourage all New Mexicans to use the NM Notify app on their mobile device to report any positive home test. When activated on a smartphone, the app alerts individuals when they have been exposed to someone who has verified that they are infected with COVID-19,” David R. Scrase, M.D., Acting Secretary of Health, said in the release. “This application automatically creates contact tracing. The state plans to continue the use of the NM Notify app going forward as we believe it has great potential for managing the spread of COVID-19 as well as any future outbreaks.”

Officials stressed that the mobile application is safe and anonymous and fully protects users’ privacy. They also said in the release that no personal data is collected through the application.