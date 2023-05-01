SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that NM Notify, the state’s COVID-19 Exposure Alert system, will shut down later this month.

According to a news release, the system will shut down on May 11, with the rounding and resources that made this system possible not being available after May 11.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said in the release that more than 1.5 million notifications were sent to users of the platform who “may have had sufficient exposure to COVID-19 to become infected.”

When the application is no longer operational, users of the system will be notified, officials said in the release. Officials stressed that users will not need to do anything at that time.