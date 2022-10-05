SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced that it will host an update regarding COVID-19 and Monkeypox on Thursday at 1 p.m. MT. The update is expected to include the NMDOH Acting Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase, as well as Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon.

Organizers noted that the event will last around 45 minutes and include a short presentation, as well as addressing submitted questions before the media will be offered an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. The event will be streamed on the New Mexico Department of Health Facebook page, as well as with a Spanish language interpreter on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s YouTube page.