New Mexico Department of Health announce vaccine eligibility

SANTA FE, N.M. — According to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), New Mexico Residence, 16 years and older, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Tracie Collins, DOH Cabinet Secretary said, “President Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1. New Mexico will hit that target nearly a month early.”

The NMDOH has decided to enter phase 2, the final phase, of the vaccination process because parts of the state are no longer able to fill appointments within phase 1, which provided vaccines for New Mexico residents that were 60 years and older.

The CDC said that states should expect an increase of vaccines within the upcoming weeks.

The NMDOH said you can register to get vaccinated at, https://vaccinenm.org.