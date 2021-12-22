New Mexico COVID-19 briefing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, New Mexico officials will hold a remote press conference at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The event will be live-streamed on the New Mexico Department of Health Facebook page and on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s YouTube page (with a Spanish interpreter).

The Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health Laura Parajon, M.D., and NMDOH State Epidemiologist Christine Ross, M.D., will be the speakers. Following their presentation, there will be the opportunity for the public to ask questions.

The presentation will be divided between an English and a Spanish portion.