New Mexico asks ‘anyone with with a medical license’ to volunteer amid COVID-19 surge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is asking nurses and any others with a medical license, including recently retired healthcare personnel with an active license, to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps in response to the latest increase in hospitalizations.

Hospitals in New Mexico and across the country are experiencing an increase in hospitalizations due to the latest surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is two-to-four times more contagious than other strains, as well as patients who have delayed other care or postponed surgeries. According to NMDOH, the Medical Reserve Corps has begun work to help lessen the strain on the state’s healthcare system.

The New Mexico Medical Reserve Corps (NM MRC), as described by NMDOH, maintains New Mexico’s statewide registry of volunteer healthcare providers and support personnel. It is part of the Emergency Systems for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (ESAR VHP).

“Our modeling is predicting that New Mexico will see over 1,000 cases per day in the next several weeks,” DOH Acting Secretary David R. Scrase, MD, said, “We ask our nurses, and anyone with a medical license, to once again volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps. To get through this together, we need everyone who can provide patient care to work side by side with us during this critical time.”

During the pandemic, NMDOH said the Medical Reserve Corps Program filled over 139 requests for help throughout the state, deploying 2,750 volunteers who logged over 278,797 hours for COVID response.

Registration for NM MRC Serves can be done through the online volunteer registry program. Visit the NM MRC Serves website at volunteer.nmmrcserves.org to sign up.