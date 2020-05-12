New drug coming to the area to help fight COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday at the Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, the city talked about the impact that the coronavirus is having on our community, but they also talked about a new treatment coming to the area.

At the briefing, Dr.Scott Milton, the Amarillo Health Authority, spoke about Amarillo receiving Remdesivir, an anti-viral medication that has some activity against COVID-19.

The drug was approved for use on coronavirus by the FDA on May 1 and can only be administrated by an IV, meaning it can only be administrated at the hospital.

“Most of these drugs and treatments, I think it’s fair to say you want to try to treat individuals as soon or early in the course of the illness and have the best impact,” said Dr.Milton.

Dr. Milton said that using it on patients that have not gotten as sick or gone into respiratory failure is the best course of action.

“It would be best to catch people that would be at an increased risk of having a complication, maybe hasn’t developed a full clinical course, they haven’t got quite as sick and maybe we could blunt that,” said Dr.Milton.

Dr. Milton added that this drug is not a home run, but it is safe to use and blunts the severity of the illness of patients that receive it.

The hospitals are still using plasma treatment and have given 32 transfusions and continue to have local donors of that plasma.

