TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to apply for a new grant.

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced a new COVID-19 recovery grant that would help local businesses in the tourism and travel industry get back on their feet following the pandemic. The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Plan will provide a one-time payment of up to $20,000 dollars in recovery funds for qualifying businesses.

Interim President of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Denis Washington says he thinks the grant will also help the local economy.

“The money that comes in here goes back into salaries, job creations, adding on additional help within those particular industries or their particular entities for that matter, so that money is recirculating back into the businesses as far as sales, keeping people in jobs that are in jobs and services employed.”

Those eligible for the grant include businesses in tourism, travel, hospitality, arts, and recreational campsites.