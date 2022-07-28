WASHINGTON D.C. — In the third year of the pandemic, we are now seeing new COVID Omicron variants as they sweep the nation causing some concerns, especially with masking.

Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 are very infectious strains of COVID.

“It’s much easier to transmit this virus than the previous virus we’ve dealt with,” he said.

Texas Tech doctor Victor Test said masking is a tool against the virus.

“They may not give you 100 percent protection but what they do very well is keep you from spreading it to other people,” Test said.

He said masking can be a good tool, yet many are very tired of masking. Since the virus is so infectious, will there be a mask mandate put into action?

“I don’t see that that’s going to change in Texas anytime in the immediate future. There’s mask fatigue and general annoyance with COVID and its ongoing persistence,” Test said.

Fauci said if you are in an area with high COVID numbers, wearing a mask is recommended.

“We know absolutely that masks work. It just makes sense to wear a mask,” Fauci said.

The public, Fauci said, is encouraged to not let this disrupt their everyday life. But be mindful of ways to protect yourself.