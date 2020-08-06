New Coronavirus Relief Plan Takes Shape

Coronavirus

Congressional leaders are reporting progress after weeks of delay.

by: Tracie Potts

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  A coronavirus relief plan appears to be taking shape on Capitol Hill after weeks of delay.

“I feel optimistic that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but how long that tunnel is remains to be seen,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after Wednesday’s negotiations.

The current plan includes $400 dollars a week in expanded unemployment benefits, down from $600, and a ban on evictions till the end of the year. 

It also includes $10 billion for the Postal Service to help with mail-in ballots, but nothing so far on money for schools, state and local governments, or food relief.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

