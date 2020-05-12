New Areas See COVID-19 Spikes

Unreleased White House report shows several cities across the country have seen a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases.

(NBC News) An unpublished White House report obtained by NBC News shows COVID-19 cases rising dramatically in several areas across the country, including one rural Kentucky town that saw a 650 percent increase in just one week.

The data contradicts President Trump’s statement Monday that “the numbers are coming down rapidly” throughout the country.

Nashville, Des Moines and Amarillo were among the top ten areas that saw a more than 72 percent increase over a one week period.

A separate list of “cities to watch” includes Charlotte, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, among others.

