Neighbors Helping Neighbors

(KPNX) While many people are able to get to the grocery store to pick up supplies, food, and water, others can’t. Or when they do, they aren’t finding what they need.

“I searched seven stores for water the other day and there was none,” Phoenix, Arizona resident Bobbi Stall says.

Stall, and her uncle who lives with her, are both over 60. They’ve been going without and making do in wake of not being able to find the items they need at the store.

“Everything is empty on the shelves and then it’s taking days to get my breathing medicine to me,” Stall says. “It’s just really hard on us.”

Fortunately, a special visit from Stall’s neighbors, Cassandra Nelson and her mother-in-law, Tuesday night helped bridge the gap.

