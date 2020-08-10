Nearly 100,000 school kids test positive for coronavirus in 2 weeks

In the past two weeks, nearly 100,000 school-ages children in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the AAP

(FOX NEWS) — Nearly 100,000 children in the u-s tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The health organization says more than 338,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

About 97,000 of those cases were reported from July 16th to July 30th.

While doctors with the AAP say deaths and hospitalizations associated with the virus remain uncommon among children, they are encouraging states to provide detailed reports of COVID-19 cases, testing hospitalizations and mortality by age.

