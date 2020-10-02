Neal Unit employee death connected to COVID-19, TDCJ says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the death of an employee at the Neal Unit was connected to COVID-19.

TDCJ said 73-year-old Food Service Manager Donald Parker tested positive on Monday and was hospitalized. He died at the hospital yesterday.

“The TDCJ family is united in extending its thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of Donald Parker,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “He was undoubtedly loved and respected for going above and beyond in his service to the Neal Unit. His passing leaves a huge hole at the unit and in the TDCJ family. Mr. Parker will always be remembered.”

Parker worked at the Neal Unit for more than nine years.

“Donald Parker loved his job and was extremely dedicated to the agency,” said Neal Unit Senior Warden Kevin Pinney. “He was known by all for handing out Werther’s Original candies to every staff member in every department. He was driven and loved his work. Everyone at the Neal Unit loved him and he will be greatly missed.”

TDCJ said 21 employees have died in connection with COVID-19.

More from MyHighPlains.com: