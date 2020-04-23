National Guard to help mobile testing site in Friona Saturday

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Guard is helping in the fight against the coronavirus in Parmer County.
The National Guard is bringing a mobile testing site to Friona on April 25 at the Calvary Baptist Church at 1500 Cleveland Avenue.
You have to make a reservation to be tested. The call center’s number is 512-883-2400. You can also go online to make a reservation.
To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
