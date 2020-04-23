National Guard to help mobile testing site in Friona Saturday

A Cleveland County Health Department employee explains the testing procedure to a driver of a car at a mobile testing site for COVID-19 in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Guard is helping in the fight against the coronavirus in Parmer County.

The National Guard is bringing a mobile testing site to Friona on April 25 at the Calvary Baptist Church at 1500 Cleveland Avenue.

You have to make a reservation to be tested. The call center’s number is 512-883-2400. You can also go online to make a reservation.

To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.

