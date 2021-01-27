National Guard to conduct COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Sherman residents

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sherman County Emergency Management, the National Guard will be conducting a vaccine clinic both today at 2 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Stratford EMS Building.
The event will be open to the public, and masks will be required.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- NASCAR to hold pre-race Daytona 500 concert with Luke Combs
- Daytona 500 to be held with ‘limited’ fans in 2021 amid pandemic
- Dillon lands Daytona 500 ride with rebuilding Gaunt Brothers
- Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership
- Here’s the NASCAR 2021 schedule with dates, times, and networks