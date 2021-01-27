National Guard to conduct COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Sherman residents

A rendering of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sherman County Emergency Management, the National Guard will be conducting a vaccine clinic both today at 2 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Stratford EMS Building.

The event will be open to the public, and masks will be required.

