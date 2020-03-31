NASA offering fun activities for the whole family!

Coronavirus

NASA is offering activities for families dealing with cabin fever.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — NASA is bringing the universe straight to your living room!

The space agency is offering help to families cooped up at home because of the coronavirus.

NASA’s website includes dozens of tutorials on different STEM activities for kids and adults alike.

They range from building a moon habitat, an edible spacecraft and rockets that can built in a backyard.

Many of the materials needed are most likely already in your possession: tape, paper clips and straws.

There’s even an online game that teaches kids about satellites.

More information is posted on NASA’s website.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss