NASA offering fun activities for the whole family!

(CNN) — NASA is bringing the universe straight to your living room!
The space agency is offering help to families cooped up at home because of the coronavirus.
NASA’s website includes dozens of tutorials on different STEM activities for kids and adults alike.
They range from building a moon habitat, an edible spacecraft and rockets that can built in a backyard.
Many of the materials needed are most likely already in your possession: tape, paper clips and straws.
There’s even an online game that teaches kids about satellites.
More information is posted on NASA’s website.
