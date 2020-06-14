Mutation could make virus more infectious

(CNN) — There’s a new worry about the coronavirus that has researchers concerned – mutation.

Analysts at the Scripps Research Institute in Florida say a mutation they’ve discovered affects the spike protein – the outer coating of the virus that it uses to get into cells.

The change could make it easier for the virus to infect human cells.

More research is needed, but some experts worry this could alter how the pandemic plays-out.

But last week, the World Health Organization said mutations had not made the virus more transmissible.

The WHO followed by saying mutations discovered thus far would not affect the effectiveness of vaccines now in development.

