Multiple High Plains schools close, citing COVID-19, other sicknesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A number of schools across the state of Texas closed campuses until what many planned as after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday (Jan. 17), expecting students and teachers to be back on schedule next week.
MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of schools and districts that have announced closings as of Jan. 13:
- Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD
- All Schools
- Friday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 17
- School resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 18
- All Schools
- Bushland ISD
- All Schools
- Friday, Jan. 14 through Tuesday, Jan. 18
- School resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 19
- All Schools
- Quanah ISD
- All Schools
- Thursday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 17
- School resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 18
- All Schools
- McLean ISD
- All Schools
- Thursday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 17
- School resumes on Monday, Jan. 17
- All Schools
- Plainview ISD
- All Schools
- Monday, Jan. 17, through Tuesday, Jan. 18
- School resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 19
- All Schools
This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates