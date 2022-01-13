Multiple High Plains schools close, citing COVID-19, other sicknesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A number of schools across the state of Texas closed campuses until what many planned as after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday (Jan. 17), expecting students and teachers to be back on schedule next week.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of schools and districts that have announced closings as of Jan. 13:

Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD All Schools Friday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 17 School resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 18

Bushland ISD All Schools Friday, Jan. 14 through Tuesday, Jan. 18 School resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 19

Quanah ISD All Schools Thursday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 17 School resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 18

McLean ISD All Schools Thursday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 17 School resumes on Monday, Jan. 17

Plainview ISD All Schools Monday, Jan. 17, through Tuesday, Jan. 18 School resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 19



This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates