Most popular restaurants during the pandemic

Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden were some of the most popular restaurants since the start of the pandemic.

(FOX NEWS) — Texas Roadhouse powering through the pandemic.

According to a casual dining report by marketing company, Top Agency, Texas Roadhouse saw the most increased traffic during the pandemic.

The recent dining report looked at American eating out habits from July 27th, 2019 to July 27th, 2020.

Results show texas roadhouse was the top casual dining restaurant in 15 states.

Olive Garden came in second place in 12 states.

Other popular spots included chains like Applebee’s and chilies.

Overall casual dining plunged almost 60 percent since the start of the pandemic.

