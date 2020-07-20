Most Americans believe work life will never be normal again

(FOX NEWS) — A majority of Americans believe work-life won’t return to normal after the pandemic.

A survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the IU company “Torch,” found 63 percent of employed respondents said they don’t think their job will return to normal and anticipate they’ll work remotely for at least the remainder of the year.

Roughly 36 percent of respondents said they’re afraid they can’t return to normal work lives, without putting their families at risk of potential infection.

