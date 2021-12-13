More than 40,000 children ages 5-11 have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that more than 40,000 children ages 5 through 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

“New Mexico’s parents have waited almost two years for the ability to protect their children from this terrible pandemic, and we are highly encouraged that so many parents are seizing this opportunity,” said DOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon.

The NMDOH said the number represents more than 21% of all New Mexicans in that age range. Nearly 15,000 New Mexicans in that age range have completed their initial vaccine series.

The NMDOH announced on Nov. 3 that children ages 5 to 11 were eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following federal approval from both the FDA and CDC.

Parents and Guardians can register and schedule their children for vaccinations here.