Moore County sees large amount of COVID-19 cases

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County is seeing a large increase in cases for the size of their county.

Currently, health officials are concerned that the number of cases could overwhelm their hospital if the cases continue to increase significantly.

Officials said a lot of those cases have been community-spread.

At the moment they’re worried that the case-load could outpace the services that the hospital can provide if it continues to increase.

“We just hope and pray that the mitigation strategies that are in place in our community will be sufficient to keep us below the threshold that causes our gravest concerns,” said Jeff Turner with the Moore County Hospital District.

