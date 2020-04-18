DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County is seeing a large increase in cases for the size of their county.
Currently, health officials are concerned that the number of cases could overwhelm their hospital if the cases continue to increase significantly.
Officials said a lot of those cases have been community-spread.
At the moment they’re worried that the case-load could outpace the services that the hospital can provide if it continues to increase.
“We just hope and pray that the mitigation strategies that are in place in our community will be sufficient to keep us below the threshold that causes our gravest concerns,” said Jeff Turner with the Moore County Hospital District.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Snack Pak 4 Kids announces $100k matching gift challenge to serve the increased food needs for students during the COVID-19
- Principal finds unique way to commemorate graduating seniors amid coronavirus pandemic
- Moore County sees large amount of COVID-19 cases
- Local attorney and business adviser offering online financial advice
- Study: CARES Act includes $195B tax break for ultra-wealthy