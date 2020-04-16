Moore County reports eight new COVID-19 cases, Texas DSHS reports new cases across Panhandle

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19.
The Hospital District is also reporting two new recoveries.
Texas DSHS is reporting three new cases in Gray, four new cases in Sherman and one more case in Hutchinson.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:20 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|16
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|6
|–
|1
|Moore
|61
|–
|11
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|92
|2
|9
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|80
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|4
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|10
|2
|2
|TOTAL
|341
|8
|43
