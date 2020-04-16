Moore County reports eight new COVID-19 cases, Texas DSHS reports new cases across Panhandle

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19.

The Hospital District is also reporting two new recoveries.

Texas DSHS is reporting three new cases in Gray, four new cases in Sherman and one more case in Hutchinson.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:20 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson61
Moore6111
Oldham31
Potter9229
Quay1
Randall80211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman4
Swisher41
Texas1022
TOTAL341843

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss