DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

Moore County now has 34 positive cases confirmed in its county, after two additional cases were confirmed by the MCHD on Sunday, April 12.

According to MCHD’s COVID-19 scorecard, 28 individuals are awaiting test results, and there have been five patients who have recovered.