Moore County confirms two more positive COVID-19 cases

Moore County, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County has two more confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

The Moore County Hospital District confirmed on their Facebook page on Sunday, April 5, they had received notice of two more positive test cases for COVID-19 in Moore County.

The two new confirmed cases makes for a total of eight confirmed cases in Moore County.

The Moore County Hospital District also said in their Facebook post that both of the individuals who tested positive are in stable condition and were previously in quarantine awaiting the test results.

The Facebook post also said, they believe that both cases appear to be community acquired.

Moore County Hospital District’s Facebook post also included that one prior test-positive individual has been symptom-free for 5 days, leading them to believe they may have their first recovery. They mentioned that the individual will remain in quarantine for additional precautions.

