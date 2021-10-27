Monoclonal antibody treatment ‘very successful’ preventing hospitalization, health officials say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local health leaders say monoclonal antibodies are still a successful method of keeping COVID patients out of the hospital.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, BSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lamanteer said there is still good data with the antibody treatment, and they still encourage patients to get the treatment if they qualify.

“It’s keeping them out of the hospital. We’ve administered about 2,000 doses, 2,000 unique patients with monoclonal antibody since the outset of the pandemic,” said Dr. Lamanteer. “So that’s a significant number of patients and that’s more heavily loaded on the back end here and over the past several months, where we really had been churning out a lot of administration’s and I think it’s been a very successful, well-tolerated therapy where we’re not seeing adverts reactions.”

“If you look at the number of almost 600 infusions in the city infusion centers in the past month, you add in the massive number of infusions that have been done by the hospitals over the past few months, we’ve actually prevented probably upwards of 130 infections that would have ended up going to the hospital. So 130 hospitalizations,” said Amarillo Public Health Authority, Dr. Todd Bell. “So we really think that the monoclonal antibodies have been very helpful.”

The City of Amarillo’s infusion clinic is still open by appointment.

According to a release in September by the city, patients are eligible for the medication when:

Patient must NOT be hospitalized or require oxygen therapy, due to COVID-19.

Patient must NOT require an increase in oxygen rate due to COVID-19 if using for underlying comorbidity.

Patient MUST be within 10 days of symptom onset.

Doctors can refer patients by emailing the necessary referral form to infusion@amarillo.gov or by fax at 806-378-6399. Patients without a primary care physician are encouraged to call the infusion center for additional information at 806-378-6300. Amarillo Public Health will send a health advisory to local providers with referral information. This information will also be available at www.amarilloalerts.com.