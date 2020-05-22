Monkeys infected with coronavirus develop immunity

(FOX NEWS) — Monkeys infected with coronavirus have developed immunity to the disease.
Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston conducted two studies that exposed monkeys to the virus.
In one study monkeys that were infected with COVID-19 did not get sick when they were re-exposed to the virus.
In a second study monkeys were given six prototype vaccines and showed signs of protection against the virus.
It is important to note that animal studies do not always apply to humans, and researchers do not know how long any immunity developed by the monkeys will last.
The studies were published in the journal “Science” Wednesday.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo coronavirus update Zoom meeting 5/22/2020
- Center City honoring 2020 high school graduates with banners in downtown Amarillo
- Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him
- Police: Florida Man Killed Partner Over Explicit Photos
- Neighbor upset by noise during drive-thru graduation places sign in yard: ‘Shut the “F” up’