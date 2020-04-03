Mom Moves Out To Protect Family From Coronavirus

Nurse Kristin Johannig is dedicated to both her job and her family...and made the difficult decision to move out during the coronavirus epidemic so she can keep treating patients without endangering her young sons.

(WTHR) Kristin Johanning is an emergency nurse at IU Health North in Indianapolis. She’s also the mother of three boys, two with cystic fibrosis. Their compromised health led Kristin to have to make a tough decision.

“I can’t take the risk of bringing something home to them,” says.

So she temporarily moved out, leaving family time to social media.

“We have been doing a lot of FaceTime and driving by the house and waving,” she says. “That was hard. It’s a good and bad thing. They know she is still close by but also a struggle cause they can’t give her a hug,” said her husband Eric. “Thirteen years I’ve seen her come home and love her job. How important it is to her and everyone around her. It’s important for the kids to see even though it’s cutting her out. It shows them something bigger.”

“I was a nurse before I was a mom. I always liked the medical field when I was younger. A doctor or a nurse. I love the emergency department. I’ve always done emergency jobs,” Kristin says.

4-year-old Ryan and 16-month-old Hunter don’t fully comprehend the situation, but 8-year-old Michael is starting to.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2R6pDRb

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: