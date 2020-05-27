Model predicts 11k fewer deaths by August

(CNN) — A key model is lowering its projected coronavirus death toll in the US.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, updated its forecast Tuesday.
It now predicts 132,000 deaths by August.
That’s 11,000 fewer than the institute predicted a week ago.
The model has been cited by the white house but it has also been criticized for its performance and assumptions.
It has undergone a number of revisions in recent weeks, which researchers partly attributed to an increase in wearing face masks.
It’s still unclear what’s the reason behind the latest update.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Walt Disney World to reopen its Florida theme parks starting July 11
- CDC issues report on antibody tests
- Salon Turns Away Poultry Plant Workers
- Texas Democrats announce Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro as convention guests
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020