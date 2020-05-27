Model predicts 11k fewer deaths by August

IHME coronavirus model now projects 11,000 fewer deaths in the US by August

(CNN) — A key model is lowering its projected coronavirus death toll in the US.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, updated its forecast Tuesday.

It now predicts 132,000 deaths by August.

That’s 11,000 fewer than the institute predicted a week ago.

The model has been cited by the white house but it has also been criticized for its performance and assumptions.

It has undergone a number of revisions in recent weeks, which researchers partly attributed to an increase in wearing face masks.

It’s still unclear what’s the reason behind the latest update.

