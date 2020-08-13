Microschools Offer Education Alternative

(NBC News) When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to move classes online it was bad news for students, and parents like Kate McCullough.
“The spring was was really hard, my 6-year-old especially,” McCullough says.
Now parents of students who want to interact with teachers and other students may want to think small.
“Microschools” are becoming much more popular.
A microschool is usually made up of two to eight children.
Students can learn, while parents can get a break.
“Especially working parents are in a position they have never been in before; where they need support especially when it comes to the preschool age or early elementary age,” says Shauna Casey, founder of Weekdays Microschools.
Lauren Soto set up a microschool for her children and those of her employees.
“We were looking for a provider who had some education background, in education, who could help a pretty wide range of kids, and work through their digital learning,” she says.
Microschools have already helped Kate McCullough.
“Everything at home changed,” she says.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3fVKArn
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Caught On Camera: Cops Lift Car!
- Halloween candy arriving earlier due to pandemic
- Gov. Abbott to meet with health officials in Lubbock and El Paso for COVID-19 briefings on Thursday
- Dunkin’s pumpkin fall menu on the way next week
- Newsfeed Now: Arkansas billboard gets national attention; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own