Microschools Offer Education Alternative

Many parents are turning to "microschools" to help keep their children safe while keeping up academically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(NBC News) When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to move classes online it was bad news for students, and parents like Kate McCullough.



“The spring was was really hard, my 6-year-old especially,” McCullough says.

Now parents of students who want to interact with teachers and other students may want to think small.

“Microschools” are becoming much more popular.

A microschool is usually made up of two to eight children.

Students can learn, while parents can get a break.

“Especially working parents are in a position they have never been in before; where they need support especially when it comes to the preschool age or early elementary age,” says Shauna Casey, founder of Weekdays Microschools.

Lauren Soto set up a microschool for her children and those of her employees.



“We were looking for a provider who had some education background, in education, who could help a pretty wide range of kids, and work through their digital learning,” she says.

Microschools have already helped Kate McCullough.

“Everything at home changed,” she says.

