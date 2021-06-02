Mesalands Community College to host COVID-19 vaccination event, J&J available

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Mesalands Community College has partnered with the Quay County Public Health Office to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 3, from 1:30 p.m. through 3:30 p.m.

Set to be held at the “Great Room” in Building A, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to employees, students, and members of the community, according to the College.

Registration is required for the event. Appointment times can be reserved here.

“Students attending Mesalands Community College who show proof of vaccination to Student Affairs will be eligible for a $25 Gift Card to its Campus Book Store and two free tickets to the Dinosaur Museum.” said the College’s announcement for the event. “Employees who show proof of vaccination to Human Resources will be eligible for an additional day of vacation. In addition, those who are vaccinated will no longer be required to check-in or wear masks on campus.”

For those who are unable to make the set time slot for June 3, the College also announced that the Quay County Public Health Office will administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on June 2 and June 9 from 9 a.m. through noon, at the Tucumcari Convention Center.

To register to receive a vaccination from the Tucumcari Convention Center on June 2 or 9, click here.