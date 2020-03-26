Men may be more likely to die from coronavirus

Data from Italy and China are showing men dying from coronavirus at nearly double the rate of women

(FOX NEWS) — Men may be more likely to die from the coronavirus than women according to data out of Italy and China.

In Italy, men represent 60 percent of the confirmed cases, and 70 percent of the deaths according to Italy’s Public Health Agency. Doctors are seeing similar numbers in china.

The fatality rate for men there is nearly double what it is for women. 4.7-percent for men, and only 2.8-percent for women according to data from the World Health Organization.

The CDC hasn’t released any gender-specific data from the united states but, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, Doctor Deborah Birx, expressed concern at a task force briefing Friday.

Researchers say much more data is needed to determine if this is actually a worldwide issue and what a possible cause could be.

