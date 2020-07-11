(FOX NEWS) — A medical student in the United Kingdom creating a handbook to help doctors identify conditions on darker-skinned patients.
The second-year medical student telling the British Medical Journal that he noticed he wasn’t being taught much about finding rashes and other conditions on non-white patients.
This realization led the Saint George’s University of London student to write “Mind the Gap,” a handbook that contains images showing how illnesses appear on various skin tones.
It also addresses the COVID-19 pandemic by making mention of how doctors often ask if patients are “Pale” or if their lips “Turned blue,” — which aren’t always the best descriptors for darker-skinned patients.
Saint George’s says they support the book and are helping it get published.
It will also be used for training medical students.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- California could release thousands of prisoners over coronavirus concerns
- Study links high blood sugar to a higher risk of death in COVID-19 death patients
- Medical student makes handbook for finding conditions on dark skin
- Broken heart syndrome on the rise during pandemic
- Ted Cruz said his Nike boycott was exerting free speech, but says people boycotting Goya Foods are silencing speech