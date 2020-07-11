Medical student makes handbook for finding conditions on dark skin

A medical student in England made a handout - which will be released later this year - on how doctors can find skin conditions on darker skin

(FOX NEWS) — A medical student in the United Kingdom creating a handbook to help doctors identify conditions on darker-skinned patients.

The second-year medical student telling the British Medical Journal that he noticed he wasn’t being taught much about finding rashes and other conditions on non-white patients.

This realization led the Saint George’s University of London student to write “Mind the Gap,” a handbook that contains images showing how illnesses appear on various skin tones.

It also addresses the COVID-19 pandemic by making mention of how doctors often ask if patients are “Pale” or if their lips “Turned blue,” — which aren’t always the best descriptors for darker-skinned patients.

Saint George’s says they support the book and are helping it get published.

It will also be used for training medical students.

