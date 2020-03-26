Med Students Organize “Covidsitters” For Health Care Workers

University of Minnesota students launch MN CovidSitters, a free service which pairs students who want to help with the healthcare providers who childcare and other assistance.

(KARE) When the University of Minnesota announced all classes would move online due to the new coronavirus, it was a turning point for second-year medical student Sruthi Shankar.

“This kind of overwhelming sense of, this is real. This is happening,” Shankar said. “And more than anything, I think we felt this need to want to help.”

Shankar connected with fellow medical student Sara Lederman, and they came up with a plan. They knew healthcare workers everywhere were facing long hours, and many needed help with childcare and other household tasks.

So they launched MN CovidSitters, a free service that pairs students who want to help with the healthcare providers who need it.

