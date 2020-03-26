Med Students Organize “Covidsitters” For Health Care Workers

University of Minnesota students launch MN CovidSitters, a free service which pairs students who want to help with the healthcare providers who childcare and other assistance.

by: Jennifer Austin

(KARE)  When the University of Minnesota announced all classes would move online due to the new coronavirus, it was a turning point for second-year medical student Sruthi Shankar. 

“This kind of overwhelming sense of, this is real. This is happening,” Shankar said. “And more than anything, I think we felt this need to want to help.”

Shankar connected with fellow medical student Sara Lederman, and they came up with a plan. They knew healthcare workers everywhere were facing long hours, and many needed help with childcare and other household tasks.

So they launched MN CovidSitters, a free service that pairs students who want to help with the healthcare providers who need it. 

