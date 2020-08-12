Meat prices are falling, except for hot dogs

Meat prices are finally falling, with the exception of hot dogs

(CNN) — Some welcome news for shoppers: grocery store prices — overall — are going down.

The government says meat prices in particular finally fell after soaring in May and June.

For example, uncooked beef roasts and steaks got 8.7-percent cheaper from June to July and beef and veal prices went down 8.2-percent.

There’s a notable exception. The price of hot dogs, which have been in high demand, jumped 2.4-percent perhaps in part because of the Fourth of July holiday.

In the spring, major meat processors closed their plants because workers got sick with coronavirus or they slowed operations for new safety practices.

Production slowed and prices soared.

The fall in meat prices comes as producers start to return to normal operations.

