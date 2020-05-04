McDonald’s redesigning its restaurants with focus on social distancing

McDonald's could look a lot different when it reopens showing off a new design that emphasizes social distancing and hand-washing

(FOX NEWS) — McDonald’s gives a glimpse of a redesigned restaurant looking into the post-pandemic future.

The worldwide “Golden arches” fast-food chain unveiling some new looks for when McDonald’s reopens, post-COVID-19, and in the event of more possible pandemics.

It’s field-testing them in Arnhem, Netherlands.

The outside gas large circular standing areas for walk-up customers and interior views show hand-cleaning stations, food kiosk order stations at safe distances, and arrows marking the way through the order process.

Other options could include barriers in between seating areas, and hand trolley delivery option for safe distancing.

These new looks could still come into play once the current pandemic ends, but it’s not known if such changes will come to the US.

