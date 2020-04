Teacher brings white board over to student's house to help teach math problem while adhering to social distancing

(FOX NEWS) — Even during a pandemic, some teachers are going above and beyond for their students.

This parent in South Dakota says his sixth grade daughter emailed her math teacher for help with an assignment.

Instead of working through it online, teacher Chris Waba brought his whiteboard over to her house and worked through the problem from a respectable social distance through their glass door.

It wasn’t a long trip for Waba. The family says he’s one of their neighbors.