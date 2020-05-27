“Maskne”: could your mask be causing you to break out?

(FOX NEWS) — Noticing irritation on your skin from wearing your protective mask? You’re not alone.

Dubbed “Maskne” – mask acne – it can appear on parts of the face, like your cheeks and chin any areas covered by a mask.

Luckily, there are some steps you can take to prevent those annoying breakouts.

Some doctors recommend washing the face twice daily, with whatever cleanser works best for your skin type.

Applying moisturizer around the areas where the mask touches can help reduce irritation and whenever you can do so safely, removing the mask to let your skin breathe.

If the problem persists, consider visiting a dermatologist for a more personalized approach.

