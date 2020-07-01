Mask cough test

SPOKANE, Wash. (KHQ/NBC NEWS) — As some states begin to issue mask mandates, many wonder how effective they really are.

From blue polos to blue lab coats and gloves.

We headed down to Sacred Heart’s laboratory to unmask a common question what exactly does a mask do? So, we teamed up with the hospital’s microbiology director, Dr. Rich Davis.

Sacred Heart Medical Center Dr. Rich Davis says, “It’s a demonstration of where respiratory droplets go and how easy they are to transmit and how a mask is effective at blocking those. That’s really the key take away.”

Here’s how this demonstration worked. I had a petri dish in front of my face, as if it’s another person’s face. Then, with and without a mask, I talked.

Sang.

Coughed.

And sneezed.

Dr. Davis put the dishes in an incubator and we waited 24 hours for our results.

Dr. Davis says, “So, these are the plates that you were interacting with yesterday, with or without a mask.”

Let’s start with the face-to-face demonstration. Mask on the left. No mask on the right. Let’s go with ‘talking’ first.

Next up, singing.

Pretty similar to talking.

“So, now we’ve got coughing. So, this was just two coughs.

But those droplets were nothing compared to ones from sneezing. First, mask on.

When I had my mask on, no yellow dots. But when I didn’t? There was always something.

Dr. Davis says, “I think we’re coming into a new reality where masks fit into that very social-conscious paradigm. You do simple things that everyone can do. It’s not going to be 100% effective, but if we all do it, it’s going to definitely make a difference in preventing things from spreading from one person to another.”

