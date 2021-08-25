MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — The Marble Falls Independent School District in Burnet County is the latest Texas district to close a school because of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

Marble Falls ISD announced Highland Lakes Elementary School will close for the rest of the week (Aug. 26-27) to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 after staff members tested positive for the virus.

In a Wednesday letter to the Marble Falls ISD community, Superintendent Chris Allen explained the decision was made along with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the Burnet County Medical Authority and other local leaders.

The closure will accommodate cleaning and other sanitary maintenance at the school.

Highland Lakes Elementary School is expected to reopen Monday, Aug. 30. All other campuses are remaining open as scheduled.

Superintendent Allen urges the closure highlight the importance of wearing face masks, washing hands and socially distancing.